Kings Bowl will once again host celebrity tournament for High Hopes

Kings Bowl America in Cool Springs will once again host the Stars & Strikes celebrity bowling tournament beginning at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

The tournament benefits High Hopes Development Center, a 32 year old non-profit serving over 600 children and families annually in the Middle Tennessee area.

High Hopes offers an inclusive preschool education for children from 6 weeks of age to Pre-K with and without special needs, as well as an on-site pediatric therapy clinic providing physical, occupational, speech, and feeding therapies to children from birth to age 21.

Kings Bowl features The Draft Room, an award-winning restaurant with a made-from-scratch kitchen and 14-foot HD LED screens, 16 bowling lanes, “low-tech” gaming tables, two additional bars, and the ”Whiskey Room Live” which is dedicated to live music, DJs and karaoke with a state-of- the-art sound and lighting program.

Brandt Snedeker, Lee Greenwood, JoDee Messina, Phil Vassar, Rory Feek, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson participated in the first Stars & Strikes in 2016, which celebrated the grand opening of Kings Bowl Cool Springs and provided $40,000 to help High Hopes.

Guest celebrities for 2017 include: Trevor Rosen, of the highly acclaimed band Old Dominion; Brett Warren, of The Warren Brothers band; Tim Nichols, a local, award-winning songwriter; Duncan Phillips of the Newsboys; Coach Rick Byrd of the Belmont Bruins basketball team; Belmont’s very own songstress Melinda Doolittle; American Idol favorite Naima Adedapo; Country Music trio Post Monroe and more.

The event features made-from-scratch food, innovative cocktails, an intimate concert in the Whiskey Room Live, and the celebrity bowling tournament.

Proud event sponsors include The Speer Foundation, THiS Music, Jackson National Life, Songwriter City, LBMC Employment Partners, Regions Bank, Robertson Media Group and YOUR Williamson magazine, Haws Goodwin, and Lipman. This is a 21+ event. General admission tickets are $75. More information, tickets, and sponsorships are all available at www.highhopesforkids.org/stars-strikes/.