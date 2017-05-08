Koenig one-hitter sends Brentwood softball past Independence

By CHIP CIRILLO

When Hannah Koenig is on, she’s tough to beat.

Monday was one of those days as the Louisiana Tech signee fired a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts in Brentwood’s 9-0 win at Independence.

Koenig (22-4-2) also went 4 for 4 in the District 11-AAA winner’s bracket semifinal.

“She’s probably the best pitcher I’ve ever had,” Lady Bruins coach Erica Powell said. “She’s super competitive and wants to outwork everybody.”

Koenig’s riseball made her almost unhittable against fifth-seeded Independence (11-15-1).

“That’s such a great pitch,” Powell said. “She can throw it low or out of the strike zone.”

Top-seeded Brentwood (24-8-2) will play No. 4 Dickson County (18-15) in the winner’s bracket final at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Freshman first baseman Elisabeth Laviolette, whose father, Peter, coaches the Predators, had three RBI.

“We came out pumped up and ready,” Powell said.

Brentwood won its fifth straight with its third victory over Independence.

The Lady Eagles face Centennial (3-21) in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dickson held off second-seeded Summit 3-2 in the other semifinal as the Lady Spartans rallied for two runs in the seventh.

Senior Mariah Stacy shut out Summit (18-10) for the first six innings before Autumn Anderson’s one-run triple and Cheyenne Scott’s sacrifice fly turned a 3-0 lead into a one-run game in the seventh.

“It’s frustrating,” Summit coach Jennifer Stevenson said. “We were in a position to win, but we waited until the last inning to hit. Some big bats went very quiet.”

Stacy’s riseball kept the Lady Spartans off the scoreboard until the seventh.

“Mariah did a great job locating the ball against a really good hitting team,” said Dickson County coach Shane Buchanan, whose team graduated four college signees from last year’s Class AAA champion.

Summit will play Ravenwood (11-13) in an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dickson avenged two regular-season losses to Summit after being outscored 14-6 in those games.