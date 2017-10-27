What you need to know about the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure this Saturday in Maryland Farms

By LANDON WOODROOF

This Saturday, thousands of people will join together in Maryland Farms for the 2017 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Greater Nashville.

The race is the primary fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee’s Greater Nashville region, which serves 11 counties.

Any event of this size brings with it some logistical challenges. Here is a guide to what people planning on going to the event and people who are not need to know ahead of Saturday.

Certain roads in Maryland Farms will be closed Saturday morning. Those roads are:

4 a.m. to 12 p.m. closures

o Maryland Way from East Park Drive to Ward Circle

o Brentwood Blvd. from Cadillac Drive to Maryland Way

o Cadillac Drive from Creekside Crossing to Brentwood Blvd

o Ward Circle, Maryland Way, Virginia Way, Peter Taylor Park, Penn Warren Drive, and Cadillac Drive: All will close at 7:45am and reopen as participants clear the area.

7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. closures

o Granny White Pike from Virginia Way to Murray Lane—two-way traffic will be detoured through the turning lane when possible.

o Murray Lane west bound traffic will be diverted into one lane from Brentwood High School to Murray Lane.

City Manager Kirk Bednar said that the city, and particularly the police department, has gotten very good at managing the roads around the event after hosting the event for several years.

“The roads only stay closed … the minimal amount they have to,” he said. “As the race proceeds we’ll start opening things up.”

Parking will be available at a number of different places along Maryland Way. Here is a color-coded map of those lots. As you can see, there are handicap parking spaces and spaces for survivors closer to the Race Village and the start of the race:

As far as businesses in the area are concerned, the City of Brentwood tweeted out on Thursday that some businesses in Maryland Farms near the race may be closed part of the day on Saturday.

City Manager Kirk Bednar said the only real issue the city has had to deal with in the past involving traffic and the race concerns people staying at hotels in Maryland Farms who find they can’t get out. He said the city gives hotels advance notice of the race to hopefully prevent those kinds of problems.

This will be the eighth year that the Greater Nashville race has been held in Maryland Farms, Patty Harman, Komen Central Tennessee’s executive director, said.

So far, around 4,000 people have registered to participate in the event, which includes a 10K race, a 5K race and a one-mile walk. That is a little short of the organization’s goal of 5,000 participants, but Harman said there was still time for people to register and get that number up.

The 10K race starts at 8 a.m., and the 5K race starts at 9 a.m. A one-mile walk starts at 9:15 a.m.

Late registration is available through 8 a.m. on race day. Registration prices are $45 for adults, $35 for survivors and $25 for youth aged 5 to 15 years old. Children 5 and under are free, although you still need to register them under the youth category using the discount code “childunder5,” according to the race website.

Registration for the race itself is available in person Friday until 7 p.m. at the Brentwood Kroger at 210 Franklin Road. People can register Saturday morning until 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Maryland Farms YMCA.

For those unable to attend who still want to participate, virtual registration for the race is available online as well for $45.

“They show their support and we send them their packet of stuff they would normally get,” Harman said.

There is plenty to do at the race besides racing.

Harman said that 10,000 to 12,000 normally attend the event, far more than the number who actually participate in one of the races. Many of them might check out the Race Village, which will be located in Maryland Way Park. Twenty-four sponsors will be set up there in tents for people to browse around.

There will also be a kids zone set up in the parking lot of the office building next to Maryland Way Park.

Another fun family activity is the event’s pet park. People can actually register their dogs and bring them to the pet park.

There will be a dog costume contest there at 8:05 a.m.

Harman had some tips for people thinking of attending on Saturday.

“What I always tell people is bring your map and bring you patience,” she said. “Its just like going anywhere else where you have to think of where you’re going to park.”

Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee does several things primarily, Harman said.

It funds local non-profits, like the YMCA’s After Breast Cancer program, that are dedicated to helping to minimize breast cancer.

It works in the public policy arena to make sure that there are laws in place relevant to the fight against breast cancer.

It also does education and advocacy work to make sure that people know certain facts about breast cancer, such as its incidence rate.

Harman said that 75 cents of every dollar Komen Central Tennessee raises stays in the community to support local efforts at breast cancer minimization. The other 25 cents goes to global cancer research.

Here is a full schedule of events from the race website for Saturday’s event:

Start Times

Race village opens- 7:00am

10k run starts- 8:00am

Dog Costume Contest- 8:05am (visit the Komen Dog Park for details)

Survivor parade- 8:30am

5k run starts- 9:00am

1 mile walk starts- 9:15am

Runner Awards given out on stage- approximately at 10:00am