KRISTEN KINDOLL: Home school notes

Binge services, recording devices, and must-see TV promos enable a person to never miss out on a TV water cooler moment.

Television is the provocateur, producing sitting zombies, souls mindlessly zoning out in front of screens.

Yet as in all things, media consumed in a healthy balance can produce enlightenment.

When I was younger, my consumption of TV was so great that I could tell the time by what show was playing. As I grew older and life responsibilities crept into my existence, I began to cull down my TV watching time. Once I was an adult with a family, we decided to lower our cable package to a few established channels. In an effort to be frugal, we discovered an interesting combination; our tastes in viewing refined, and we developed longer attention spans.

Educational programming on PBS introduced us to shows that we might have negated when we had thousands of channels before to choose to delight our senses. A side phenomenon developed, too, if there wasn’t anything interesting on, we would simply turn-off the TV. This seems obvious, but the concept of turning off the television was radical. I had spent years of cycling through stations, endlessly searching. When those choices are culled to but a few, I either must settle upon the established programs or turn off the TV. In other cases, I found that by having only a few options, what I might have passed by in hope of something better, I learned to wait and savor the show before I negated it as an option.

The constant access to media has opened a lot of opportunities for expansion and expression. Yet, we often forget to enjoy these ample choices, in desperate hope of finding something better. There are situations where you may want to turn-off and disengage, and there are other times that you might want to wait and observe before making a decision. Both provide practical applications to programming your time and a manageable must-see TV schedule.

Sydney Aslan, who was the winning representative from the Williamson County Homeschool Spelling Bee, took home the ultimate prize at the Tennessee Titans Regional Spelling Bee on March 11. Sydney will represent Middle Tennessee at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. The National Bee is held May 28 through June 2. Sydney is the fifth student to represent the Williamson County Homeschool Spelling Bee at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Tennessee Home Education Association’s Capitol Hill Rally & Reception day will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at War Memorial Auditorium. The program will feature William Federer. The Christian historian will speak on the topic “Who is the King in America?” Families are encouraged to attend. There will be booths to showcase work, and a chance to meet with state congressional representatives. To learn how to register and reserve a space for lunch, visit the website: www.mthea.org.