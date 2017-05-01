KRISTEN KINDOLL: Musical experiences, camps, nights out

Music is a melodic convergence of beats, rhythm and the vibration of air.

Add the flavor of words, you have a rich mosaic that speaks with a universal language. For those of us living in Music City, Nashville provides multiple venues to hear your favorite tunes or be exposed to something new.

There are so many opportunities for listening in Middle Tennessee: classical, jazz, country, rock, bluegrass and opera. Nashville is bursting with sounds. You can find music at TPAC, the Schermerhorn Symphony Center or even right down your street.

Musicians Corner is in the heart of downtown Nashville. A program, by The Conservancy for the Parthenon and Centennial Park, was inspired by Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park. Musicians Corner was created to specifically have a venue for emerging or well-established artists. As of 2016, its permanent home is at Centennial Park (27th & West End in Centennial Park). Since 2010, more than 1,000 artists have played and sung to gathered audiences.

The free musical events are for adults and youth. Concerts are typically a spring/summer occurrence. Visitors are encouraged to purchase food and drinks from the food trucks and vendors each week. Bring your lawn chair and/or blankets; you can be serenaded, while you stretch out on the green lawns under the stars.

Kidsville is available for those children that need to stretch their little legs; crafts and educational Musical Meet & Greet activities are also open during concerts. For specific concert dates and times, visit the website: musicianscornernashville.com.

ContempoKids is a composition summer camp for children ages 9-14. The camp is presented by Intersection, which is a professional contemporary music ensemble.

Kelly Corcoran created Intersection to introduce young audiences to contemporary music. The camp is another extension to her vision. Kids will experience the chance to write and create music. Students will be rooted in Western classical music, but explore other styles and musical expressions. To learn how to register or find out more information, contact intersection@intersectionmusic.org with questions.

The 2017 Junior Gardener Camp will be “Weathertopia.”

The camp ($50) will be held from 9:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. June 6 -9 at the Williamson County Agriculture Exposition Park. Rising First – Sixth graders can participate. Campers will learn about the effects of weather upon the environment. There will be crafts, hands-on activities, and special speakers. To register, contact jrgardenercamp@gmail.com.

New Hope Community Church (605 Wilson Pike, Brentwood) offers a program called “New Hope Respite Night”. Parents of special needs children and their siblings can come for a fun evening, while their parents enjoy a night out. Families do not have to be members of the church to participate. For more information about dates, contact Jen Wilson at jennifer.wilson@sca-nr.com.

Kristen Kindoll writes about home schooling and enrichment activities.