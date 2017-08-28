Kroger begins accepting donations for hurricane relief

Kroger is joining forces with the American Red Cross to provide aid to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The grocer began accepting monetary donations on Monday at all Middle and East Tennessee, Northern Alabama, and Southern Kentucky Kroger locations. All monies collected will be forwarded directly to the American Red Cross. The company will also make a corporate contribution to the relief efforts.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to work with the American Red Cross to lend a helping hand,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokesperson. “Kroger customers and associates have a history of giving during times of disasters. We have stores in these affected areas, so we know many Kroger customers and associates have been personally affected.”

To make a donation, Kroger customers can simply add any amount they wish to their total purchase at time of checkout. The amount of each tax deductible donation will appear on the customer’s receipt as a contribution to the American Red Cross. 100% of the funds collected will be sent to the American Red Cross.