Kroger stores aim to fill 700 jobs with Saturday hiring blitz

Kroger is holding hiring events in all their stores from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

There are nearly 700 jobs available throughout the Nashville Kroger division which includes Middle and East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and North Alabama.

“We have a variety of part time positions and in some cases full time positions that we need to fill in every store across our division,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokeswoman. “Positions are available in most every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, and Grocery. Some stores also have positions available in support of our on-line ordering service, Clicklist.”

Interested applicants should go to jobs.kroger.com prior to the May 20 to apply, then visit their neighborhood Kroger store on Saturday for the hiring event.

Brentwood:

210 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, 37027 (former Harris Teeter location)

6690 Nolensville Rd, Brentwood, 37027 (Actually just across the county line in Nashville at the end of Concord Road)

Franklin:

2020 Mallory Lane, Franklin, 37067 (Cool Springs Market)

1203 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, 37064 (Alexander Plaza)

595 Hillsboro Rd #305, Franklin, 37064 (Independence Square)

3054 Columbia Ave, Franklin, 37064 (near Winstead Hill)

411 Whitman Rd, Franklin, 37064 (Westhaven)

Spring Hill:

4900 Port Royal Rd, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Thompson’s Station:

4726 Traders Way; Thompson’s Station, 37179

A similar hiring event was held one year ago. Last year, the company’s total active workforce grew by more than 12,000 associates and this year 10,000 associates are expected to be added.