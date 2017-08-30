Labor Days hours for Williamson County Parks facilities

Williamson County Parks and Recreation have announced that their six main indoor facilities will remain open on Labor Day.

The Franklin Recreation Complex, Williamson County Enrichment Center, Longview Recreation Center, Fairview Recreation Complex, Williamson County Recreation Complex and Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood will all be open on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Additionally, outdoor pools at Franklin Splash Park will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Timberland Park will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

All other Williamson Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed.