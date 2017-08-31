Lady Bruins edge Franklin in rain-soaked bout

By MADISON BROWDER | Photos By STEVE WHEELER

Brentwood sophomore Madi Majors normally plays for the junior varsity squad, but she was called up for Wednesday’s District 12-AAA battle against Franklin.

Majors made the most out of her opportunity, scoring the game’s only goal midway through the second half to lift the Lady Bruins to a 1-0 win in a rain-soaked matchup at Franklin.

“It’s always good when we can get out of a district game with a win,” Brentwood head coach Kersta Mello said. “Our district is a very talented, very difficult district. We are fortunate to play in district that is very tough. A lot of these girls know one another from outside school organizations and clubs so it’s a lot of fun to watch them play each other.”

Both teams were undefeated in District 12-AAA play heading into the match, with Brentwood winning its most recent game against Centennial and Franklin being unbeaten up until that point.

Defensively, the Lady Bruins came up big in several close attempts from the offensive forces of the Lady Rebels, who had nine goals over their first three games.

Sophomore goalkeeper Kate Devine had several big saves throughout the game, posting the shutout. She also received a couple key stops from senior defenders Mandy Hamm and Hayley Jordan.

One such stop happened around the 18th minute of the match when Devine made a diving save. The fast feet of her defenders were able to just beat out a Franklin attacker in order keep the rebound from going into the back of the net.

Not to be outdone, senior Lady Rebel goalkeeper Holly Harris also came up with several saves before Brentwood was able to squeeze one by her midway through the second half.

After the game, Franklin Head Coach Mike Burgoyne reminded his team not to hang their heads, as this was the position they were in last year before eventually making it to the state championship game.

“I know they were disappointed with the result, but it’s a long season,” he said. “We’re still in the district race. We’ll regroup. We need to rest up a bit, and get ready for next week.”

Franklin has three games next week: at Harpeth Hall, home against Father Ryan and home against Rossview.

Brentwood remains undefeated in district play heading into a match with Ravenwood at home on Sept. 7.