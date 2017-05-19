Land Trust thanks law firm for 17 years of pro bono work

Stites and Harbison lawyer Julian Bibb, left, and law firm Chairman Bob Connolly pose with plaques from The Land Trust for Tennessee, Inc. Speaker is Liz McLaurin, president of The Land Trust. // PHOTO BY BECKY DAN

Stites & Harbison, PLLC was recently honored by The Land Trust for Tennessee, Inc. for the law firm’s years of pro-bono legal service.

The ceremony, held on May 11, 2017 at Justin Timberlake’s office grounds, recognized the firm’s contributions of over $500,000 in free and reduced legal services and 17 years of service to the organization.

Firm Chairman Bob Connolly, and firm Member Julian Bibb thanked The Land Trust for the honor and recognition. Both lawyers spoke about the mission of The Land Trust and praised its work in Tennessee, as well as in Southern Kentucky.

Former Land Trust President, Jeanie Nelson, and current Land Trust President, Liz McLaurin, presented Stites & Harbison with plaques commemorating its efforts to support The Land Trust.

The Land Trust for Tennessee works to preserve land in its natural or agricultural state by accepting land donations or by helping land owners place conservation easements on the land restricting development.

The organization focuses on historic places, working farms, recreation lands, scenic lands, land important for watersheds, and urban green spaces.