Land Trust’s Glen Leven Farm will celebrate Hop Harvest with dinner

Hop Harvest, a first of its kind four-course dinner at Glen Leven Farm featuring Jackalope Brewing Co., and Luke Williams of The 404 Kitchen, will showcase local ingredients and raise money for The Land Trust for Tennessee.

The event starts with cocktails at 6 p.m. and seating for dinner at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Glen Leven Farm off Franklin Pike about five miles north of Brentwood.

The evening will showcase local ingredients cultivated just minutes away from downtown Nashville at the 65-acre historic, urban, working farm owned and protected by The Land Trust for Tennessee. A portion of the proceeds from each $175 ticket will go directly to The Land Trust to continue their work protecting Tennessee’s natural and historic landscapes.

Jackalope will premier their small batch Tennessee WildWoman, a wild ale brewed with fresh hops grown by Jackalope brewers on grounds of Glen Leven, and wild yeast harvested from the farm. Luke Williams, Sous Chef of The 404 Kitchen, will be crafting a four-course menu with ingredients that honor the farm, the beer, and seasonal flavors of Tennessee.

Tickets are limited and are available through this link. Ticket includes the four-course meal with beer, taxes, gratuity, donation to the Land Trust for Tennessee, and a bottle of Tennessee Wildwoman Wild Ale to take home.

Ticket buyers will be receiving a donation letter for the tax-deductible portion of the purchase.