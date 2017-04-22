Large Boy Scout recruiting event coming to Franklin Thursday

The Natchez Trace District of the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America will host a recruiting event beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Church of the City in Franklin.

Any young man who is at least 11 years old OR has completed the 5th grade and is age 10, but not yet 18, has the opportunity to join the Boy Scouts of America which allows each boy “to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.”

Each young man that attends will have the opportunity to meet with members of local Boy Scout troops to hear about their activities.With summer camp right around the corner, joining now would enable boys to participate in Scouting activities that may include: camping, hiking, fishing, canoeing, shooting rifles and shotguns, archery, wilderness survival training, first aid, orienteering, pioneering, and more.

The yearly national registration fee is $25.

The Natchez Trace District serves 2,973 local Scout participants in Williamson County teaching them citizenship, physical fitness and leadership development.

Church of the City is at 828 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin 37064.

For more information on the event, contact Logan McCoy at lmccoy@mtcbsa.org or 731-225-4468; Boy Scout Blast Chair – Rob Shelton at allowat70@yahoo.com or 803-716- 2078.