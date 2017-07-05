Large crowd celebrates the Fourth in Crockett Park

By MICHAEL CURTIS

Imagine an enormous park where families are camped out, Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” blasting through large speakers and people of all ages are enjoying life without a care in the world.

That was the scene at the annual “Brentwood Fireworks Celebration” held at Crockett Park Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day. To hear the Kadillacs, a group of male and female vocalists backed by an energetic rhythm section and a sizzling horn section followed by a marvelous firework show is a Brentwood Fourth of July tradition.

The Kadillacs performed the Big Band and jazz music of the 40’s, Motown, beach and classic rock of the 60’s, disco and funk from the 70’s and classics from the 80’s and 90’s.

Some Brentwood residents are faithful attendants to the show, while others are newcomers.

“I moved here to do music about 13 years ago, and this is my second time coming to the show,” Tara Crawford said. “The fireworks and the live music are amazing. It’s just a great park where there’s a lot of space where people can watch without being too crowded.”

Nearly 10,000 people attend this free event every year. The 2017 edition was no exception, despite the cloudy weather earlier in the day.

There were children everywhere. Most were throwing around Frisbees and footballs, some were playing kickball and others raced each other through the grass.

“It’s great family fun, my daughter wanted to see the fireworks,” Alex Mitchell said. “It’s our first time out for the Brentwood show. We usually watch the fireworks out in Nashville but we found online that they also do it out here so we wanted to come and check it out.”

And then you have those who had no idea Crockett Park was having a display of fireworks.

“The kids are gone this year so it’s just me and my wife and we were out riding bikes when we stumbled upon the festivities,” Anthony Rucker said. “We have an incredible spot right against the stage on top of the hill.”

The entire day centered around spending time with family, eating barbecue and watching fireworks. That’s what makes the Fourth of July memorable.

Photos by Michael Curtis