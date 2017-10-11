Large properties come up for sale along Lynnwood Way

By BROOKE WANSER and LANDON WOODROOF

Developers for two large properties bordering Franklin and Brentwood are searching for buyers, recent advertising pamphlets show.

The larger of the two tracts sits on either side of Lynnwood Way atop the hill near an overlook just about a half-mile west of Franklin Road. It consists of 216.9 acres.

The other property is located just east of that one and consists of 58.5 acres. This property, referred to as Lynwood Valley in the pamphlet, is listed for $10.5 million.

Both properties have been listed by Colliers International.

The Lynwood Valley property to the east of the larger one is located just within the northern tip of the City of Franklin. It is made up of five lots that are all zoned Agricultural District, according to the city’s Zoning Map.

The advertising material for this property includes the following about the zoning here: “In 2011 the owner pursued a more aggressive zoning to match up with the surrounding properties, including the Gateway Village development across the road, which is zoned commercial. The result was incorporated language in the Franklin Codes Long Range Land Use Plan which allows for attached/detached housing, Civic and Institutional, and ‘Campus-Like’ developments.”

The advertising book also includes this description of the property:

“This exclusive property is located at the intersection of Franklin Rd. (US Hwy 31) and Lynwood Way (State Route 441), approximately 2 miles west of Interstate 65 in Williamson County.

These five lots equal a total of 58.52 acres. This 58 acre property includes three single family residences and is currently zoned for residential and agricultural uses.”

Tax records show that the Bacon Preservation Trust, located at 501 E. Iris Drive in Nashville, has owned the property since 2013.

A phone call to Yeary Howell & Associates, the business listed at the address, confirmed that the Bacon Preservation Trust was an occupant of the building. A representative for Yeary Howell declined to reveal the name of the trust’s owner.

Bill Buckley, the Colliers International associate named on the advertising pamphlet said of the property, “I am the associate for that project, and we are on the market for sale and other than that, everything is confidential.”

When asked who else might be able to speak about the project, Buckley responded curtly, “There is no one else.”

Ward Two Alderman Dana McLendon said all he knew of the property’s history was that “it has a big ‘For Sale’ sign in front of it.”

McLendon said that, due to zoning restrictions, “that would be a really tricky build.”

The larger property is located on unincorporated Williamson County land, but at least part of its 139-acre northern parcel is in the Brentwood Urban Growth Boundary, City of Brentwood Planning & Codes Department Director Jeff Dobson said.

He added that Brentwood’s City Commission “does not have a great deal of interest in annexing properties at the present time.”

If that land were to be annexed at some point, Dobson said that it would “almost entirely be covered by our Hillside Protection Overlay.” According to the city website, this overlay “protects both the scenic vistas and the natural terrain within the City along the higher ridges of the City through specific development standards” in steep hillside areas.

Those standards include requiring a minimum of three-acre lot sizes in an overlay district and prohibiting the construction of residences in areas with a greater than 25 percent grade.

The county designated those sections of the parcel located within Brentwood’s UGB as Municipal Growth District Area 1, according to Williamson County Planning Coordinator Aaron Holmes. According to the county’s zoning ordinance, that classification is intended “to protect the rural character of Williamson County by allowing for agricultural, rural, and low-density residential development.”

The county zoned the other portions of this larger property, both to the north and south of Lynnwood Way as a Suburban Infill and Conservation District. The county zoning ordinance states that this classification is meant “to provide for moderate densities while maintaining a high level of protection for sensitive natural resources and ensuring compatible design with surrounding neighborhoods.” That zoning classification requires a minimum one acre lot size in traditional subdivision development.

The county has its own regulations pertaining to development on steep slopes and hillside areas.