The hidden wonders of Tennessee caves discussed at the Brentwood Library

BY LANDON WOODROOF

There are many people who go to state or national parks mainly to marvel at the natural beauty of tree-covered trails, pristine lakes or undulating hills. For others, however, the main attraction is hidden from view, underground, in the cave systems that reveal their mysteries to the select few that take the time to seek them out.

Larry E. Matthews is one of these people. He’s been exploring Tennessee caves for decades and has written a number of books on the subject. His latest, “Caves of Fall Creek Falls,” deals with the abundance of caves in and around Tennessee’s most visited state park. He talked about the book Tuesday night at the Brentwood Library.

“I’ve been caving ever since I was in high school,” Matthews said. “Before that, I used to go look for rocks and fossils and minerals. Wandering around, I found out there were caves out there.”

An early inspiration was the book “Caves of Tennessee” by Thomas Calhoun Barr, published in 1961, when Matthews was a teenager. After reading it, Matthews said he and his friends “started going from cave to cave” in the state.

The book so captivated Matthews that he wrote a supplement to it in 1971, called “Descriptions of Tennessee Caves.” It was his first book. He has written far more since then, 10 of which are still in print.

While Matthews’s day job was as a geologist for the state of Tennessee, he never lost his passion for caving, even though health concerns have sidelined him from his hobby in recent years.

“Physically, I can’t do much caving any more, but I’m still interested in them,” said Matthews, who is 70.

That interest is evident in “Caves of Fall Creek Falls.”

There are actually 1,184 known caves in the area covered by the book, Matthews said. For space reasons, though, only about 80 are discussed. Those caves range from the relatively simple to the challenging.

Matthews recommended a couple for beginners. One of those is Camps Gulf Cave.

“All you really need is hiking boots and a lamp and you can go see the first half-mile of this cave very easy,” he said.

Like many caves around Fall Creeks Falls, the Camps Gulf Cave opens up into a vast, high-ceiling room. Shine a light around and you might see some huge chunks of rock that have fallen from the top of the room. These are called breakdowns.

Matthews said he used to get asked a lot about breakdowns from visitors back when he used to work as a guide.

“What would happen if one of those fell on us?” they would ask.

“You couldn’t get buried deeper or cheaper,” Matthews would respond.

Another one for novices is Lost Creek Cave. You can actually drive almost to the entrance of this cave, which Matthews said is so lovely that Disney used footage of it in its 1994 remake of “The Jungle Book.” For the first half-mile or so of this one as well, it’s smooth going. After that, more skill is required.

On the more difficult side is Rumbling Falls Cave, which Matthews referred to as both the biggest and the most challenging cave in his book. Not discovered until 1997, Rumbling Falls can be vexing even to experienced cavers.

Another problematic one, Windy River Cave, requires scuba diving to explore, something Matthews has always shied away from.

“I wanted to be a cave diver but I couldn’t do it for religious reasons,” he said. “I’m a devout coward.”

Safety, of course, is a real concern for anyone involved in the hobby, even more so for ones who really know what they’re doing and thus have a greater appreciation for the potential danger underground.

“Cavers are very careful because we don’t want to get hurt,” Matthews said. “Sometimes we’ll have thrill seekers show up and want to join our group, and I think we turn them off generally because they probably think we’re paranoid because we’re so careful of how we do this.”

The modern tools of the trade make things a bit less dangerous for today’s cavers. Half-inch diameter rope, for instance, that can support around 8,000 pounds is frequently employed as are special rappelling racks and LED headlamps.

And, of course, experience counts for a lot. At one point Tuesday night an audience member asked Matthews about the unnerving possibility of getting lost in a labyrinthine cave. While that fear would undoubtedly occur to many people unschooled in caving, Matthews seemed nonplussed about it.

He said you get used to looking for landmarks when you’re exploring. Flagging tape can also be affixed to the wall to let you know where you’ve been. In the absence of that, footprints are a good guide. If you’re the first person to explore a particular cave, chances are you are going to leave footprints that you can follow back out the way you came, Matthews said. Likewise, if the cave is a frequently visited one, there will be visible tracks leading out.

His caving days past him, Matthews now contents himself with writing and serving as the chairman of the Nashville chapter of the National Speleological Society. The local group, known as the Nashville Grotto, meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Brentwood REI.

“When you get too old to do any serious caving they make you chairman so you have some paperwork to do,” he joked.

The position does allow Matthews to vicariously experience the thrill of journeying into the unknown through his still-active caving friends.

“There’s a lot of exploration up there still waiting to be done,” Matthews said about the Fall Creek Falls area. He estimates that less than half of the caves in the vicinity have been explored.

And that is really what has drawn Matthews to caves his whole life, that thirst for the new and unpredictable. Most people can get up in the morning and have a pretty good idea of what they’re going to face that day. That all changes underground, though.

“There’s just something mysterious about caves,” he said. “You never really know what’s around the next corner, what you’re gonna find. It’s intriguing.”

“Caves of Fall Creek Falls” and other titles by Larry E. Matthews can be purchased online in the National Speleological Society bookstore.

Matthews recommends that if you have an interest in getting involved with caving that you attend a meeting of the Nashville Grotto. Contact information for the group can be found here.