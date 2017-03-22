“Last chance” lifeguard training available at Williamson County public pools

A deadline is fast approaching for people interested in working as lifeguards this summer in local public pools.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is offering “Last Chance” lifeguard certification training courses from April 22 through May 6. Certification is mandatory for county lifeguards. Registration for the courses is required. It will take place in-person at Brentwood’s Indoor Sports Complex and at Spring Hill’s Longview Recreation Center. Registration begins April 1 at noon.

The courses meet every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday during the training period at the Indoor Sports Complex and the Longview Recreation Center. On Monday and Wednesday, the classes go from 5 to 9 p.m., while on Saturdays they last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Julie Wood, the pool manager at the Indoor Sports Complex, said.

Anyone is welcome to attend, as long as they pay the $125 course fee and will be at least 15 years old on the final of training.

Prospective lifeguards must also pass a series of physical tests on the first day of training. They must be able to complete a 300-yard swim without stopping, tread water for two minutes without using their hands, and be able to retrieve a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the pool.

“You have to pass those three to be able to start a class,” Wood said.

Wood recommends that people get to the registration early on April 1 to ensure that they get a spot.

Lifeguard positions offer flexible schedules and pay between $10 and $13 per hour, according to a Williamson County Parks and Recreation news release. Lifeguards must have Red Cross Lifeguard and CPR/AED certification.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation operates a number of pools in the county, including ones in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill.

The department will begin hiring on April 1 and offers an online application process.

The Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood is located at 920 Heritage Way. Longview Recreation Center in Spring Hill is located at 2909 Commonwealth Drive.

For additional information contact Kristin Pitts at (615) 370-3471, ext. 2122.