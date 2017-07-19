Crockett Park’s Summer Concert Series comes to a close Sunday

By LANDON WOODROOF

You have one more night this season to bring some blankets, a few friends and relax and listen to music coming from the stage of the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater at Crockett Park.

Sunday is the last night of this year’s Summer Concert Series. The South Street Players will perform starting at 7 p.m., but you can get there earlier if you’re hungry. Food trucks onsite will open for business at 5 p.m.

The South Street Players will be the seventh act to play this year as part of the series. They were supposed to play in the park on June 18, but that show got rained out.

This year’s Summer Concert Series featured both longtime favorites like the Kadillacs and the Nashville Symphony and acts new to the Crockett Park stage like Rubik’s Groove and the Answer Band.

Food trucks were another addition to this year’s series. Local operations like Bradley’s Creamery joined a plethora of other trucks at the park this year, providing visitors with food options beyond their picnic baskets.

Overall, the series was a success, City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said, citing rising attendance numbers and positive community feedback.

“I think this season went well,” she said. “I think there’s a large majority of the population here in Brentwood who enjoy coming out…and bringing their food and enjoying the same bands.”

Lambert is asking that people send her feedback about this season’s series. She wants to know which bands were your favorite, which food trucks you liked best and what suggestions you may have about how to make the series even more successful next year.

“I think the summer concerts serve as something for everyone,” she said. “It’s a very family friendly event and I think there’s something there for everyone.”

Feedback and comments can be directed to Lambert’s email address at deanna.lambert@bretnwoodtn.gov.