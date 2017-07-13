Sunday is last chance to catch vintage baseball in Brentwood this summer

Photo: A “striker” takes a swing at the Travellers Vintage Base Ball Club of Brentwood’s season opener April 2 at Ravenswood Mansion.

The Travellers Vintage Base Ball Club of Brentwood will play their last home game of the season at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ravenswood Mansion.

The last time the team played in town was on April 2, when they fell to the Nashville Maroons 17-10. The Travellers Club was scheduled to play another home game on June 18, but that one got rained out.

This Sunday, the team will play in the second game of a doubleheader against the Franklin Farriers. The first game of the day starts at noon and features the Knoxville Holstons taking on the Phoenix of East Nashville.

The Travellers Club is currently tied for fifth place in the 12-team Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball league. They have a record of four wins and three losses so far this season.

The team plays according to 1864 rules.

According to the team’s Facebook Page, the 313 Coney food truck will be present at the games Sunday afternoon.