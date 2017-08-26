Late surge sends BA past Father Ryan

Gavin Schoenwald’s 230 passing yards and three touchdowns led Brentwood Academy (2-0) to a 38-13 victory over Father Ryan (1-1) on Friday.

BA running back Tomario Pleasant scored the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a 2-yard run. He finished with 19 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Camron Johnson pushed the lead to 14-0 with a 47-yard touchdown reception from Schoenwald.

Father Ryan scored their first points after halftime with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Seamus O’Connel to Wyatt Rector.

That momentum carried over to the defense, as Father Ryan forced a fumble and Austin Crowe returned the ball 39 yards for a touchdown. The Fightin’ Irish failed on the 2-point attempt to keep BA ahead 14-13.

The Eagles countered with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Schoenwald to Johnson. Johnson finished with 10 receptions for 180 yards.

Pleasant tacked on a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, while Schoenwald had a 6-yard touchdown run and Toby Wilson added a 25-yard field goal.

BA visits Pope John Paul II on Friday, Sept. 1.