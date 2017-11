A late touchdown ended Nolensville’s first varsity football season at Maplewood Friday.

After jumping out to a 21-6 lead, the Knights gave up 20 unanswered points en route to a 26-21 loss in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Maplewood scored with 1:09 remaining in the game to earn the victory.

Nolensville, which had no senior players this season, closes with a 4-8 record. Maplewood (9-3) will face Marshall County in a Class 4A quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 17.