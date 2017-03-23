Laura Lehman Wears: Florals … or spring colors?

Hi, everyone! Flattered to be here.

I’ve never written for a tried-and-true publication before, so excuse the grammar. I can’t wait to share some of my favorite outfits with you all and please let me know what you think – hearing from the readers would be a dream. Write a comment below, shoot me an email at lauralehmanwears@gmail.com; I’d love to hear from you! I know why you’re here, though, and that’s for the fashion, so let’s get down to business.

Florals are (literally) everywhere this spring and as of this past week it’s officially spring … so you know what that means: time to switch over your closet. Bring out all the florals, embroidery, and mustard yellows. Don’t forget about the Pantone color of the year, either … it’s all welcome.

As you all get to know me better, you’ll come find out that I’m never one for too much color. #boring However, when I found this little romper (Zara.com), I knew I had to have it.

Looks like a dress, so very acceptable for a baby shower or afternoon tea, but it’s comfortable enough to wear while running errands … really. The romper is also under $50, so you won’t feel terrible buying some matching shoes. Like these.

I’ll be popping in to the Style Home Page every now and then, but feel free to follow my blog, Laura Lehman Wears. Some of the items I wear in the posts will be linked over here, but all of them can be found there.

Happy spring shopping, everyone!

Laura Lehman currently lives in Washington, D.C. but calls Brentwood, TN home. She is currently finishing her M.B.A. at The George Washington University and while her technical background is in finance, she has always had an interest in fashion and style and has run her fashion blog for three years. You can contact her by email at lauralehmanwears@gmail.com.