Law enforcement agencies expect extra eclipse traffic Monday

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Law enforcement agencies are gearing up for the eclipse on Monday.

Lt. Charles Warner, spokesman for the Franklin Police Department, said there will be extra officers on duty Monday.

“Extra officers will be on duty to assist with any increase in call volume,” he said.

He also said officers will be focused on traffic concerns as well.

“We will also be focusing on keeping traffic moving, and not stopping on or along roadways, especially the interstate, to get a better look at the eclipse,” he said.

Sharon Puckett, spokeswoman for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, said that department had no plans to do anything different that day.

The solar eclipse is expected to start just before noon. Brentwood in Williamson County will be in the path of totality and the start of totality is expected to be at 1:28 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has posted several videos on its Facebook page, talking about the importance of safety. One video has five tips for motorists while they are driving during the eclipse.

“Do not try to view the eclipse while driving,” said Lt. Bill Miller, THP spokesman. “Do not pull over on the shoulder with the eclipse and try to take a selfie.”

The THP has said “all hands will be on deck” for the eclipse on Monday.

