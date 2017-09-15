September 15, 2017

Law group offers free estate planning seminar at Brentwood Library

Safe Estates Law Group, based in Brentwood, will be holding a free seminar during National Estate Planning Awareness Week to discuss the importance of protecting your assets and your family with a comprehensive and reliable Estate Plan.

estateThis free seminar will take place on Monday, Oct. 16, from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Brentwood Public Library, 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027.

The seminar will answer many common questions on estate planning, such as how to protect assets for future generations, how to plan for your business, and how to plan properly for retirement.  The seminar will review how to manage your assets and finances so that the courts and tax authorities are not left to determine what happens to them after your death. 

There is no charge to attend this event, but they request you RSVP to http://bit.ly/SafeEstates or by emailing ClientServices@HooperZinn.com

Safe Estates Law Group is a division of Hooper Zinn & McNamee, PLLC, a Brentwood Law Firm for 25 years. Safe Estates specializes in Estate Planning, Probate Administration, and Business Succession Planning, both for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.SafeEstatesLawGroup.com or call Renée Olson at 239-410-4418

