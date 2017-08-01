LBMC acquires outsourcing company W Squared

The professional services firm, LBMC, acquired Tennessee-based W Squared, a business process outsourcing company that provides finance, accounting, payroll, human resources, technology, and procurement services to a range of businesses.

The acquisition brings the companies’ combined work force to nearly 600 employees and combined revenues to nearly $100 million, LBMC Marketing Manager Lisa Namm said.

LBMC has seen an increasing demand for outsourcing services, according to a news release. The company believes the acquisition of W Squared will allow it to better respond to the evolving needs of its customers and better meet outsourcing demand.

“LBMC was founded with a simple mission: to serve great clients and enjoy doing it,” LBMC CEO Jeff Drummonds said in the release. “We’ve kept that core ideal top of mind over the last three decades as we’ve grown and expanded in scope to meet the needs of our clients. We have worked with W Squared for over a decade through our mutual clients and are excited to be adding them to our team permanently.”

Drummonds said the acquisition will particularly bolster LBMC’s financial and accounting services work.

“We would be more than quadrupling the resources we have available there,” Drummonds said.

On the other hand, LBMC’s deep bench in the areas of human resources and technology consulting should significantly reinforce W Squared’s capacity in those areas.

“Adding all of those together, we think it truly is a one plus one equals three type scenario in terms of the expertise we’ll be able to bring our clients,” Drummonds said.

W Squared CEO Tammy Wolcott was similarly enthusiastic.

“We are pleased to be joining the LBMC family,” Wolcott said in the news release. “This is an exciting time for W Squared and our employees. Our companies share a culture of innovation and creativity, along with passion for providing excellent customer service. We look forward to enhancing our clients’ experience with additional services, while providing the same quality of care and team-based approach our clients have come to expect.”

The acquisition comes less than a year after LBMC moved to its new home at the corner of Maryland Way and Franklin Road in the Hill Center Brentwood complex. W Squared is located just down the street on Maryland Way. Drummonds said he was glad to be able to keep the 60 W Squared employees’ jobs in Brentwood.

Not only has LBMC’s new location given the company a higher profile, it has also worked out remarkably well as an office space.

“It’s exceeded all expectations in terms of us having a quality space to come to every day,” Drummonds said. “Our clients have been very supportive of it, and I think the community has as well.”

The LBMC Family of Companies is a professional services firm made up of eight different branches: Audit, Tax & Advisory, Staffing Solutions, Technology Solutions, Employment Partner, Investment Advisors, Information Security, Physician Business Solutions and Business Process Solutions.

Additional information about LBMC can be found on the company’s website.