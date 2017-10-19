LBMC’s Coding for a Cause event helped non-profits solve problems

By LANDON WOODROOF

Two Tennessee non-profit organizations benefited from the help of 20 volunteer coders at a Coding for a Cause event organized by LBMC Technology Solutions.

The coders got together and came up with software development solutions to problems the non-profits had identified within their own operations.

Applications were accepted this summer from various non-profits and LBMC whittled those applications down to two finalists, one from the Knoxville area and one from the Nashville area. Horse Haven of Tennessee and tnAchieves were the non-profits chosen.

LBMC Marketing Manager Wendy Pennell explained the problems each organization sought help with at the Coding for a Cause event, which was held over the Oct. 6-8 weekend.

tnAchieves serves high school students by offering them last-dollar scholarships and mentoring services.

“They have a large number of text messages and email correspondence they send out every year to these people involved in the organization,” Pennell said.

The organization ran into problems with organizing and storing all of this information, which totaled more than 6 million records per year. Spreadsheets they tried to use all had limits that were exceeded by the non-profit’s needs.

“They needed a way to easily catalog all of these texts and emails in one location where they can easily search for them based on the student or based on the mentor,” Pennell said.

The coders at LBMC came up with an easily searchable database that can handle vast quantities of information.

“It’s much easier to manage and handle in general than their spreadsheets before,” Pennell said.

Horse Haven of Tennessee works to rescue and care for abused or neglected horses throughout the state.

One aspect of their work involves representing a horse’s interests in court. In order to do this effectively, the group has to wrangle a wealth of information related to the horse, including its health history.

The non-profit has a very small staff, though, and this process of gathering information can be time-consuming, Pennell said.

“They needed a way to put all that information in one area where they can then pull a report they can easily take with them to court,” she said.

The coders at LBMC came up with a database that allows Horse Haven to run reports containing all of the information they need to help their horses.

“In the end, we were able to produce two new softwares, one for each of the organizations that they are able to take and use moving forward in their operations,” Pennell said. “It’s extremely valuable because having something like that created for them, it would have been very expensive.”

The coders who took part in the event were made up partially of LBMC employees. There were also a good number of students in the group.

Pennell said she heard from some of these students that they appreciated the hands-on experience working for an actual client at the Coding for a Cause event. Other hackathons involve the creation of systems that do not necessarily have users identified.

“For this they found great value in the fact they were working for an actual end client,” Pennell said.

This was the first year that LBMC has held this event, but Pennell said the company was definitely interested in bringing the event back next year.

“I think after doing this we had a really great response from the community saying how excited they are for next year,” she said.

LBMC Technology Solutions is one of the eight members of the LBMC Family of Companies.