LBMC Technology Solutions plans Coding for a Cause weekend to help local non-profits

BY LANDON WOODROOF

LBMC Technology Solutions is putting a call out for any local non-profit organizations that could use a hand with software development projects.

The company will host a Coding for a Cause event in October where coders and developers will volunteer to work on a project for free for two local non-profits selected from a pool of applicants.

“What we’re doing is we’re trying to support the local community through a coding event,” Wendy Pennell, marketing manager for LBMC Technology Solutions, said.

Some of the services that could be provided during the Coding for a Cause weekend include the design of a mobile application, the creation of online donation portals or the integration of a non-profit’s accounting and fundraising systems.

Basically “any sort of thing that might involve more than an out-of-a-box solution,” is how Pennell described the range of projects that could be embarked upon.

Pennell said LBMC Technology Solutions does a lot of custom system integrations for its clients, and that this service could be especially valuable for non-profits that do not necessarily have the resources to expend the amount of time necessary to streamline its systems.

Non-profit organizations have until 5 p.m. on July 28 to submit their applications. The applications ask for information about the non-profit as well as its particular technical needs, including whether or not the requested project can be accomplished in a weekend.

After two non-profits are selected, LBMC Technology Solutions will solicit help from the local tech community. After the end of the Coding for a Cause weekend, the two non-profits will each get to choose which solution among several submitted is best for it.

“The first part is finding the cause and the second part is getting people together to support the cause,” Pennell said.

This is the first year that the company has hosted this event.

“It just brings the community together to help for the greater good,” she said.

LBMC Technology Solutions is one of the eight members of the LBMC Family of Companies. LBMC’s headquarters was relocated to the corner of Maryland Way and Franklin Road late last year.