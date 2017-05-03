Brentwood-based LBMC Technology Solutions expands to Atlanta market

One of the LBMC family of companies, LBMC Technology Solutions, will soon be expanding into the Atlanta market for the first time, according to a news release.

LBMC Technology Solutions recently acquired Atlanta-based Pivotal Bridge, LLC’s Intacct practice. Intacct provides cloud financing and accounting services to businesses. The merged companies will operate under the name LBMC Technology Solutions.

“The merger with Pivotal Bridge’s highly experienced Intacct team enables us to serve a larger client base, achieve improved operational efficiency and provide an even wider array of cloud-based financial software and services to organizations in the Atlanta market,” LBMC Technology Solutions’s President Stacy Schuettler said.

LBMC Technology Solutions has over two decades of experience specializing in financial and business management software, network infrastructure, software development, and cloud-based solutions. It is one of eight companies to make up the LBMC family of companies.

LBMC is a “‘one stop shop’ for clients seeking audit, accounting and advisory, investment advisory services, information security/risk, technology and human resource services/solutions,” according to the company website. The company moved into its new headquarters in Hill Center Brentwood several months ago.

Pivotal Bridge’s co-founder and principal Ruth Menter spoke positively of the merger.

“We have watched LBMC Technology Solutions build a national Intacct practice over the past several years and are excited to merge our Intacct operations. Our clients will have access to many enhanced services through this merger, and we look forward to offering a greater depth of services to Atlanta-based clients,” she said.

LBMC Technology Solutions also announced the creation of a Client Success Management team. It will be led by DeAnna Brooks, LBMC’s Client Success Specialist.

“Our company is laser focused on ensuring that we provide exceptional technical services while doing so in a collaborative, personal, and fun way,” said Brooks. “Having a dedicated client success team is a result of our growth and many ambitious initiatives in this area.”