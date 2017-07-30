New-ish water infrastructure means lead, copper levels in water are minute

By LANDON WOODROOF

Each year Brentwood’s Water Services Department is required to release a report summarizing measurements of 57 different contaminants in the city’s water system. Lead and copper, though, are only measured every three years.

The department just finished its triennial measurement of lead and copper in the water supply and found levels to be in most cases below detection levels. Even in instances when lead or copper were detected, they were found in such minute amounts that they were far below EPA or state limitations, Water Services Department Director Chris Milton said.

“Every three years we’re required to do extensive sampling of lead and copper throughout he system,” Milton said. “We do in-house testing for that water. We go to homes throughout the city at various locations, just randomly…We draw water from inside people’s homes and send those off to a lab.”

Since Brentwood is a newer city built using newer materials, Milton said that lead and copper are generally not a cause for concern here.

“A lot of the lead contamination that you read about traditionally comes from lead piping and Brentwood doesn’t have any lead piping in the system,” he said. “And I’m not aware of any older homes in Brentwood that have internal lead piping.”

Milton said that the test results from this latest lead and copper review should make residents feel good about their water supply.

“In this round it looks like almost everything is either right at or below the detection level,” Milton said. He added that even some of the measurements that showed detectable levels of lead or copper were “not anywhere near EPA or federal guidelines of what would be required to take any action for.”

The copper and lead testing comes just a few weeks after the release of the city’s 2016 Water Quality Report. Milton said the EPA requires all water utilities to publish the results of their annual water sampling from the previous calendar year by June of the following year. He said the EPA enacted that requirement to make it easier for consumers to access that data.

The report shows that in 2016 Brentwood’s water was in good shape.

“We met or exceeded any EPA or state criteria for water quality again this year,” Milton said.

The Cumberland River is the source of Brentwood’s water supply, the report states. The city purchases water from Metro Water Services and the Harpeth Valley Utilities District and pumps it into Brentwood.

Brentwood’s Water Services Department does not treat the water—that is done before it gets to Brentwood—but the department does take steps to maintain the city’s water quality.

“Within the system we move water around and flush constantly to get old water out and bring new water in,” Milton said.

Keeping new water flowing throughout the city helps protect against contamination.

“Older water, it’ll allow for bacteria to grow…and disinfection byproducts, which are contaminants in water,” Milton said. “As water becomes more static, chlorine residuals tend to drop off. You have to maintain the chlorine in the system.”

Milton said the department was involved in a few small projects now to help move water around more efficiently.

“We’re connecting some lines up on Granny White Pike, in that area, which gives us a lot more flexibility to be able to move water around the system, to help keep fresh water in the system and to help” get water to people during peak times, Milton said.