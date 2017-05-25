Just a week left for Leadership Brentwood applications

Photo: Leadership Brentwood’s Class of 2017

A prominent program to cultivate community leaders in Brentwood has an application deadline that is quickly approaching.

For 25 years, Leadership Brentwood has been offering education to people from the Brentwood area with a mind toward encouraging them to go out and make a difference.

Applications for the 8-month program are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 2. Around 15 or 20 people are usually accepted into each class. The Class of 2017 had 18 graduates

Successful applicants will have demonstrated leadership abilities and commitment to the Brentwood community. Class members commit to an overnight retreat in August, seven program days held on the second Thursday of each month from September through March, and an April wrap-up session and graduation.

The retreat this year will be held at the Deer Run Retreat Center in Thompson’s Station. Program days last roughly from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and consist of field trips dedicated to learning about a specific topic. Those topics include business, education, entertainment and media, history, government and quality of life.

Another important aspect of the program deals with community service projects. Every Leadership class is divided up into teams, each of which plans and implements a community service project.

In the past those have included securing funding for youth materials and study rooms at the Brentwood Public Library, developing the initial idea and plan for the FiftyForward Martin Center, raising funds for signage at the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, developing interpretive signage for historic landmarks, and installing inclusive swings for children with special needs in Brentwood Parks.

Leadership Brentwood is organized and run by the non-profit arm of Williamson Inc., which is called the Williamson County Chamber Foundation.

The presenting sponsor for the Leadership Brentwood Class of 2018 is LBMC.