Leadership Brentwood graduation featured words of wisdom and examples of public service

BY LANDON WOODROOF

The members of Leadership Brentwood’s Class of 2017, present and future leaders of the community, gathered at the FiftyForward Martin Center Tuesday night for a graduation ceremony and to present service projects completed for the city.

As part of the event, all 18 graduates presented team service projects they were involved in over the course of the past several months as a part of the class. The participants heard words of wisdom and encouragement from previous graduates based on the theme of giving back, in line with Leadership Brentwood’s mission statement to “identify and educate present and future leaders and integrate them into the Brentwood community.”

Getting into the Leadership Brentwood program—which is sponsored by the non-profit arm of Williamson Inc.— is not easy. Opening speaker and Steering Board Chair David Creed reminded everyone of that.

“As many of you know, it’s a very competitive application process,” he said. “Some people will apply and never get in. Some people apply, and it may take two or three years. Take great pride in the fact that you guys were selected to take part in this class.”

Creed, however, made sure to mingle that sense of pride with a duty to service in his remarks.

“I firmly believe that you guys are already leaders,” he said. “That’s how you got into my class. But it’s using all of this great foundational education you have about this city in order to enrich the community” that is the real purpose of Leadership Brentwood.

Whether it be running for the city commission or the school board, or electing to serve on a voluntary body like the historic commission, Creed expressed his hope that program alumni would take the knowledge they gleaned in Leadership Brentwood and put it to good use.

Part of each Leadership Brentwood graduation ceremony is a display of civic-mindedness in the form of public service projects. This year’s class was divided up into three groups of six each who spent the last several months coming up with and implementing an idea for how they could better the Brentwood community.

Team 1’s idea had to do with bikes.

“Did you guys know that biking is booming?” team member Kay McAlister asked. “Did you know its America’s fastest growing form of transportation? Not only is it a national focus, but it is a focus here in Brentwood.”

Despite that being the case, Anthony Allen talked about how local organizations like Bike Walk Brentwood and the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Ad Hoc Committee identified shortcomings in the city’s biking and pedestrian infrastructure, which led his team to its idea.

“Some of the immediate needs that were identified were, connectivity and accessibility,” he said. “You’d be surprised to notice that if you can’t access places to park your bike or bike lanes, you’re not going to do it.”

As a result, this team decided to donate six bike racks to Bike Walk Brentwood.

“We have six bike racks on the way that have a Bike Walk Brentwood stamp … that will be delivered to the organization,” Allen said. “That way they can locate them strategically where they make sense.”

The second team’s project also dealt with issues of accessibility. In this case, though, children with special needs were the intended audience.

“We did a little research and we landed on one that we think is very important in our community,” Nate Spencer said. “We decided to install a swing that would provide children with special needs in our community an opportunity to have fun just the same as everybody else, all the other kids in the community.”

The team conducted research that found only three inclusive swings in Brentwood parks. They raised money to add another and installed it on March 5 in Granny White Park.

Since sending out a press release about the installation, the team has attracted even more donations for its project. Team member Robbie Hayes said they were $400 away from being able to install a second additional inclusive swing in Brentwood.

The third team did something a little different with its project. You could actually say that it, too, intended to increase accessibility — accessibility to the past.

Carol Cortez described how Leadership Brentwood’s History Day event last September had inspired her team to explore the city’s historically African-American Hardscuffle Community. The group had heard from several people who grew up in Brentwood decades ago what the city was like at that time.

“It was really new and eye-opening to those of us who didn’t grow up here,” she said.

The testimonies she heard inspired her and her team members to try to do something to preserve those memories. “We wanted to find a way to capture their stories so that history was not lost,” she said.

Team member Brigid Day, who is also the adult program coordinator at the Brentwood Library, brought up the fact that the library held several DVDs of interviews the late local historian Vance Little had conducted with Hardscuffle residents. She said the DVDs largely languished in the library, little-known to visitors.

When the team members took a look at Little’s videos, they found the picture and audio quality to be rather poor. They decided to take the material, which totaled over four hours, and try to make it more digestible to modern media appetites. They also interspersed new clips of an interview they organized with former Hardscuffle resident John Oden.

“We took the video down to about 21 minutes, broken up into three minute segments, which is a bit more appealing to the environment of today and the media consumption especially around social media,” Joel Truss said.

The team plans to post the segments on Facebook and have the full 21-minute video play on a loop on a screen outside the Brentwood Library’s Brentwood Room.

A full list of Leadership Brentwood’s Class of 2017 is available here.