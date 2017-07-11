Leadership Brentwood names members of Class of 2018

Leadership Brentwood, a leadership development program of the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, this week announced the names of the 20 members of the Class of 2018.

The community members were selected based on their demonstrated leadership abilities and commitment to City of Brentwood and the surrounding area.

The Class of 2018 members are:

Glenn Allison , vice president of Information Technology, Tractor Supply Company

Amanda Blanck , managing partner, Deviate

Chris Cummins , chief networking officer, The Cummins Group

Kathy Dooley-Smith , substitute teacher, Williamson County Schools

Brian Evans , vice president of Human Resources, Tractor Supply Company

Chris Foley , chief financial officer, Tennessee Department of Education

Randy Gibson , chief strategy officer and President International, Gresham, Smith & Partners

Cindy Harrison , project manager, Metro Nashville Parks & Recreation Greenways

David Hopkins , Middle Tennessee Market Regional President, First Citizens National Bank

Darren Kennedy , principal, Grassland Middle School

David Kumatz , assistant general counsel, AIG/American General

Deanna Lambert , community relations director, City of Brentwood

Jeanne Natwick , marketing manager, Brentwood Academy

Kacy Pendergrass , vice president, Commercial Lending, Reliant Bank

Jennifer Shepard , financial advisor, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Brian Shore , director, Financial Planning & Analysis, PathGroup

Kelly Smith , consultant, Lighthouse Counsel

Tom Tunnicliffe , account manager, Data Blue

David Windrow , assistant chief, City of Brentwood Fire & Rescue

, assistant chief, City of Brentwood Fire & Rescue Reid Zwickel, principal, TM Partners

“This year’s applicants bring a diverse set of backgrounds that will create a valuable learning experience,” said Paul Demastus, Leadership Brentwood’s board chair. “The quality, character and reputation of this year’s class is very impressive and represents the very best of our community. We look forward to seeing them use their leadership skills to make a significant impact on the Brentwood community and beyond.”