Leadership Brentwood program accepting applications for 2018

Leadership Brentwood, a program to educate Brentwood area residents and business professionals about the city and its leadership, is accepting applications through June 2, 2017 for the Class of 2018.

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 . Leadership Brentwood Alumni will be available to answer questions about the program. Contact Lynn Tucker to register for the event at Prospective class members are invited to attend an informational mixer at Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150, Franklin, TN 37067, fromon. Leadership Brentwood Alumni will be available to answer questions about the program. Contact Lynn Tucker to register for the event at 615-771-1912 , or lynn@williamsonchamber.com

Now in its 25th year, the program accepts between 15 to 20 community leaders each year. Participants are selected for the eight-month program on the basis of their demonstrated leadership abilities and commitment to the Brentwood community. Class members commit to an overnight retreat in August, seven program days held on the second Thursday of each month from September through March, and an April wrap-up session and graduation. The presenting sponsor for the Class of 2018 is LBMC.

Each program day is devoted to one topic: business, education, entertainment and media, history, government and quality of life.

Members of each class also plan and implement community service projects, which have included securing funding for youth materials and study rooms at the Brentwood Public Library, developing the initial idea and plan for the FiftyForward Martin Center, raising funds for signage at the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, developing interpretive signage for historic landmarks, and installing inclusive swings in Brentwood Parks.

Leadership Brentwood is a program of the Williamson County Chamber Foundation.

Applications for the Leadership Brentwood Class of 2018 are available online at www.leadershipbrentwood.com. Contact Foundation Director Lynn Tucker at (615) 771-1912 or lynn@williamsonchamber.com for more information.