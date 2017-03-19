Leadership Franklin seeks people who hope to make a difference

Applications are now being accepted and are due by May 1 for the 22nd class of Leadership Franklin, 2017-2018.

Applications may be downloaded at www.leadershipfranklin.org. Completed applications are due on or before May 1, 2017. Questions regarding the application process may be directed to Paula Harris, executive director, at 615.252.4312 (paula.harris@bwsc.net) or Debbie Henry, Associate Director, at 615.628.0264 (dhenry@tmagroup.org).

Leadership Franklin is a non-profit community leadership organization dedicated to educating, informing and empowering leaders to improve the quality of life in Franklin and Williamson County. Participants meet once per month for eight months, for a series of classes aimed at presenting and analyzing a particularly important segment of the community. Classes focus on the areas of history, government, business, law enforcement, media, education and quality of life.

Each year’s class is divided into four groups who develop a class project to be presented on graduation day. Recent class projects include Historic Toussaint L’Overture Cemetery Cell Phone Audio Walking Tour, Stock the Store at the Franklin Housing Authority, Where’s Bucky and Bonnie promotion of the Franklin Park System and the Williamson County Public Library, and working with a class at Renaissance High School.

Participants are chosen each year based on commitment to the community, previous participation in community, civic, or professional organizations, and demonstrated leadership in current or previous positions.

Leadership Franklin is a non-profit organization to develop leadership and community engagement and further a vision for Franklin and Williamson County. For more information about the organization, visit www.leadershipfranklin.org.