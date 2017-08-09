Learn about honey bees at Land Trust farm north of Brentwood

Just five and a half miles north of Brentwood on Franklin Pike is a 65-acre farm that includes shorthorn cattle, a sustainable farming project for the Hermitage Hotel, and a Honey Bee Sanctuary.

And from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 19, for the second year, The Land Trust for Tennessee is hosting a National Honey Bee Day celebration at Glen Leven Farm.

The event is open to all ages, though tours of the Honey Bee Sanctuary are limited to adults only.

Guests will be able to:

Watch the bees in action from the viewing Area (free and open to all ages)

Sample and purchase Glen Leven Farm Raw Honey

Speak with experts from the Nashville Area Beekeepers Association about the importance of bees

Children’s Activity: Plant a native wildflower to take home

Tour The Hermitage Hotel’s garden at Glen Leven Farm

Take a guided tour of the Glen Leven Farm Honey Bee Sanctuary

($10 per guest; must be 18 years old. Space is limited: Sign up HERE.)

Those on the tour must wear long sleeves, long pants and closed-toe shoes (boots preferred). They also will be outfitted with protective beekeeping gear.

The Glen Leven Farm Honey Bee Sanctuary is managed by volunteer beekeeper Matt Slocum.

For the other activities, a $10 donation to support The Land Trust for Tennessee is encouraged, but not required.