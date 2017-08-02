Lee brings on former GOP state chairman as campaign manager

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee, a Williamson County business owner, has named former Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Chris Devaney as his campaign manager and senior advisor.

Lee is facing a primary election about a year from now. The field of candidates in the Republican primary grew this week with the addition of U.S. Rep. Diane Black of Sumner County. Also in the race are state Sen. Mae Beavers of Wilson County, businessman Randy Boyd of Knox County, Legislative Speaker Beth Harwell of Davidson County, and Realtor Kay White of Washington County.

Bill Lee is chairman of Lee Company, a family-owned construction, facilities and home services company. He also operates Triple L Ranch, a 1,000-acre cattle operation.

In addition to Devaney, Lee has brought on Tony Niknejad as Policy Director and Caroline Davidson on his finance team.

Majority Strategies will lead the campaign’s direct mail efforts.

Chris Devaney served as Chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party from 2009 – 2015. During his tenure at the Party, Republicans gained a working majority in the Tennessee State House in 2010. The party also helped turn our Congressional delegation to a 7-2 Republican majority and elected a Republican governor that year. In 2012, both the State Senate and State House attained supermajority status. Devaney also spearheaded the Red to the Roots campaign, a program aimed at electing county and judicial candidates across the state. He most recently served as Executive Director of CNP Haiti, a Christian mission organization working to prevent childhood malnutrition.

“Bill Lee is someone I have had so much respect for over the years. His conservative values and principles, and the fact he is not a career politician, are the reasons why I joined his team. I’m excited to be a part of this campaign and look forward to helping Bill win next year,” Devaney said in a press release announcing his new position.

Tony Niknejad most recently served as Tennessee State Director for the American Federation for Children. He also worked with the Republican Party of Kentucky in their historic retaking of the state House in 2016, as well as two Republican campaigns for congressional candidates in Georgia and Tennessee. He has also served as a policy staffer at the Tennessee State Senate and is the former chairman of the Davidson County Young Republicans.

Caroline Davidson most recently served as Finance Director for Karen Handel’s special election race in Georgia this year, widely recognized as the most expensive congressional race in U.S. history.

Lee’s campaign web site is BillLee.com.