LEE COMPANY: It all started in 1944 with one man, his truck and a mission

Address: 331 Mallory Station Rd, Franklin, TN 37067

About Heating & Air Conditioning

HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning—the systems that keep your home warm in the winter and cool in summer. At Lee Company, we got our start in HVAC decades ago. You can be confident that when Lee technicians arrive at your door, they will be specially trained to keep your equipment running efficiently and safely.



We offer all the products and services you may need, and we can make all necessary repairs and replacements. We offer a full line of products, including air cleaners, humidifiers and programmable thermostats, to keep your home environment clean and pleasant while also reducing your utility costs. And you can sign up for a Lee Company planned service package that can save you money and hassles down the road.

Replacements & Repairs

When your air conditioner has lost its cool, Lee Company is ready to act. Even though you’re in a hurry to get it up and running again, you still want to be smart. Lee Company offers a wide variety of heating and air conditioning brands so that we can provide you with the exact equipment you need. We have the experience and knowledge to install your system quickly and correctly, and we’ll always offer you a fair price. Keep our number handy, and call us whenever you need us—we’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Schedule your appointment today!

About Plumbing

One thing people love about Lee Company is that they can call us at all hours of the day or night for all their plumbing emergencies. And 24/7 service is just the beginning. Lee Company can handle any plumbing job, from unclogging a sink to remodeling a kitchen or bath. So whether it’s a middle-of-the-night emergency or a planned update, our plumbers will arrive at your home with knowledge, experience and the power of Lee Company behind them.



Replacements & Repairs

Lee Company plumbers come prepared—in fully loaded trucks so they can fix your problem fast. We can repair or replace faucets, water heaters and all the pipes in between. In addition, Lee Company has decades of experience repairing water and sewer lines all the way out to the street, testing water, installing filtration systems, and assisting with remodeling projects large and small. If it can be fixed, we can fix it. If it needs replacing, we can replace it. Schedule your appointment today!

