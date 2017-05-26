Legislators talk transportation at roundtable

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County state legislators talked transportation and the state budget Friday morning at Williamson Inc.’s Public Affairs roundtable.

State Sen. Jack Johnson and State Reps. Glen Casada, Charles Sargent and Sam Whitson participated in the one-hour long question and answer session.

The Tennessee General Assembly adjourned its 2017 session on May 10.

One key topic Johnson talked about was transportation and the release of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s three-year-plan.

“I know a lot of people we’re like, ‘Where’s my project? What about my project?’” he said.

He said TDOT does not have the resources to complete all the projects in Williamson County and there’s still almost half a billion dollars in projects to be done here. But with the approval by the Tennessee Legislature of the IMPROVE act, he expects most of the projects completed in a more timely manner.

“All of these projects will be built within the next 10 years,” Johnson said.

Two of the main projects right now that officials want to get moving on, but are not on the three year plan are the widening U.S. Highway 31 in Spring Hill and an interchange off Interstate 65 to Spring Hill.

The legislature approved the IMPROVE act a month-and-a-half ago to help fund a backlog of state transportation projects. The legislation allows gas and diesel tax increases to go up over the next three years.

The act, however, also decreases taxes on groceries.

Casada was adamant that what the legislature did was just shift money around by increasing one revenue source and lowering another.

“It was not a tax increase,” he said.

Sargent talked briefly about the budget and the effects on Williamson County. He said the state approved money to help build a visitor’s center for Carter House and a parking garage at Columbia State Community College.

