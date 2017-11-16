Family is inspiration for local author’s new kids science fiction novel

By LANDON WOODROOF

Nolensville author Leonardo Ramirez knew he wanted to write a fiction series for kids, so several years ago he started to work.

His first book, “Haven of Dante,” had been published shortly before, and he was ready for a bold, new undertaking.

“I started scribbling something down when my daughter who was 10 at the time, she came downstairs and said, ‘Daddy, why don’t you just write a story about a boy and a girl who go rescue their dad on another planet?'” Ramirez remembered.

“I thought for a second,” Ramirez said. “I had already started on something, but I said that actually sounds better so I’ll start there.”

Thus was born the epic science fiction series “The Jupiter Chronicles,” a tale of two siblings, Ian and Callie, whose father has gone missing. The series begins with the brother and sister finding an old telescope in their attic that transforms into a ship. The ship takes them to search for their father.

Book three of the series, “The Jupiter Chronicles: The Orb of Terra,” is released Friday, Nov. 17.

While Ramirez’s daughter helped inspire the story’s plot, his own past informed his characters’ lives.

“I grew up in a single parent family where we were really poor so that’s how I set up the family situation in the series,” Ramirez said. Not having a father around in his teenage years was especially hard for Ramirez, as that is the age when many people look to their parents for guidance.

“I didn’t have a dad to talk to and say who am I? Who am I supposed to be? What am I supposed to do?” Ramirez said.

When the siblings reunite with their father, Ramirez imbues the text with real emotions drawn from his childhood.

“There’s that healing that takes place, but there’s also growing,” Ramirez said.

Of course, the book does not stop there. Like any good science fiction series, “The Jupiter Chronicles” features robots, rockets and battles in outer space.

That sense of a real-life emotional journey, coupled with otherworldly action, is what gives science fiction such strength as a genre. It allows escape, but it also keeps you grounded in humanity.

Ramirez’s childhood was full of that type of entertainment.

“Of course comic books and science fiction are a form of escapism from your every day,” he said. “That helped me cope a lot, especially comic books. I grew up reading DC comics and from there went into ‘Star Trek.’ I was a big ‘Star Trek’ fan growing up.”

Other inspirations for his series include “Star Wars,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Ramirez started writing about 25 years ago, but back then he did not have the focus he has today. Part of the reason for that was the difficulty he had getting published. He still has a folder full of rejection letters he received from publishers over the years.

Ramirez is grateful for those letters now. Ultimately they inspired him to keep going, and he pulls them out sometimes when he wants to impart a life lesson to his daughter.

“I keep all of those rejection letters just to kind of share with my daughter and say, ‘Hey, look this is the amount of rejection letters I got before I was finally published, so don’t ever give up on your dreams,'” Ramirez said.

The rise of independent publishing has helped Ramirez. He views his writing career now as being akin to owning a small business.

“If a traditional publisher dropped six figures on my lap I’d have a hard time saying no, but I’m quite happy building the business on my own,” he said.

Ramirez has increased his ambitions for his new book. For the first time he has teamed up with an animation studio to design the cover and to pitch “The Jupiter Chronicles” series to some major production studios.

The process of writing a book series for kids has been a rewarding one for Ramirez. As for how much longer “The Jupiter Chronicles” will go, Ramirez is uncertain.

“I’ve got an ending in mind,” he said. “I know how it all ends. How many books it will take to get there, that I’m not sure.”

“The Jupiter Chronicles: The Orb of Terra” is available now as an ebook or paperback from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

You can find more information about Ramirez and his books at leonardoverse.com.

Ramirez said a book signing event would be held at Nesting Project in Nolensville some time in January.