LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Business PAC not part of chamber

To the Editor:

I am writing in my capacity as a Board Member of the Williamson Business PAC.

In a letter published April 4, 2017, candidate John Byers responded to several questions apparently put forth by Preserve Brentwood. Because the substance of some of the questions included inaccurate information, I felt it important to clarify a few matters.

The Williamson Business PAC is not the Williamson Inc. PAC. Williamson Inc. is the branding for the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce. The Williamson Business PAC is not affiliated with Williamson Inc., and is a separate entity in every respect, although we do share common goals for Williamson County’s citizens and its business community. Among our priorities is the selection of leaders at all levels of government who can work cooperatively and without rancor, even when they are in disagreement. We believe that when our leaders reflect stability and moderation, our county will be a better place to live and an attractive place for businesses to invest.

With respect to the Brentwood Commission election, as with all previous elections in which the Williamson Business PAC has been involved, we reached out to each candidate and offered to meet with them. Those discussions were to ensure that we were directly knowledgeable about the priorities and objectives of each candidate.

Our PAC has not endorsed or provided funds to any candidate in this election, although some of our Board Members have been supportive of some candidates in their individual capacities. I, for instance, have a candidate sign in my yard.

We regret to hear that the Preserve Brentwood forum has been cancelled. One of our priorities as a PAC is to motivate voters to participate in local and county elections, as turnouts in off-year elections have been historically poor. We appreciate efforts by Preserve Brentwood and others to host forums and other opportunities in which the candidates can educate voters on their passions and their differences.

We encourage all voters in Brentwood to become familiar with the candidates and their positions, and to take the time to exercise the right that we enjoy to express ourselves at the ballot box.

Bryan Echols

Brentwood