LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Byers responds to Preserve Brentwood

To the Editor:

I just learned that the Preserve Brentwood forum this Thursday has been cancelled. As such, and in a continued effort to be completely transparent, I would like to share a few of the questions that were asked of me—each requiring ONLY a “yes/no” response. While some can be answered with a simple “yes” or “no”, some require additional thoughts.

Please feel free to reach out to me directly at 678-643-0086 or email me at Brentwood4Byers@gmail.com with further questions or concerns.

1. Do you pledge to maintain, support and uphold the City of Brentwood’s one home per acre residential zoning? YES

2. Do you support rezoning some properties currently in residential zones to allow for commercial use? NO

3. Should Commissioners loosen current residential and commercial zoning restrictions to allow for more growth in Brentwood? NO

4. Since the City donates tax dollars to entities like Leadership Brentwood and the Martin Center should these entities or their leadership in their official capacity be allowed to participate in any way in the City of Brentwood Commission elections or the Brentwood political process? YES

a. Absolutely. Similar to the funding of other the committees each of the commissioners serve on, these two entities serve a significant role in our community. The fact that organizations like these are creating individuals that want to engage in Brentwood’s political process only speaks to the efficacy of the program.

i. Each year, Leadership Brentwood helps engage and raise up bright individuals in our community to give back and be a part of our city’s growth. Should we put a cap on the leadership capabilities of these individual in our city?

ii. The Martin Center is a phenomenal organization that serves our senior community and those helping to lead this great asset for our city have a unique perspective that can serve Brentwood and its commission. In particular, this group can lend critical insight to the conversation around supporting our aging/retiree population and their lifestyle in Brentwood.

5. Do you feel Brentwood’s infrastructure (water, sewer, schools, roads, etc.) can support more rapid population growth similar to what has been experienced in recent months and years in surrounding cities like Nashville, Franklin and Spring Hill? NO

a. However, Brentwood’s infrastructure can handle growth as long as the appropriate steps are taken within the “strategic-growth” conversation.

6. Do you have any experience either as a City of Brentwood elected official or City of Brentwood Board Member as it relates to land use planning, zoning/rezoning and infrastructure management? NO

a. However, I look forward to learning from those that have spent years gaining the Brentwood-specific knowledge and experience that will allow me to be a part of the conversation for many years to come.

7. Should property taxes be increased to fund infrastructure improvements necessary to support more rapid business and population growth in Brentwood? NO

a. I’m not sure a tax increase for residents is necessary, but I would consider supporting it if studies showed it absolutely necessary. There are other options that require our consideration prior to a resident tax increase. When 70% of Brentwood’s tax base is from the business community, we need to lean into the conversations around why businesses are leaving Brentwood. Maryland Farms is declining and was recently downgraded to “B-class” office space. Businesses are leaving the area to go across Old Hickory or to Cool Springs for beautiful office space and we need to be in the conversations as to why this is happening and more importantly, why we as the commission, can help to correct it.

8. Do you agree Brentwood should transition to an urban, high density growth agenda following Nashville and Franklin’s leadership and guidance? NO

9. Should Brentwood change residential zoning ordinances to allow for short-term vacation rentals in Brentwood? NO

10. Are you in favor of and would you vote for increasing the allowable building heights in any of the commercial areas of the City? YES

a. With the decline of infrastructure and office space and the need to engage in meaningful dialogue with our developer partners for solutions to these challenges, we will need to consider what options we have in regards to increasing allowable building heights to 6 stories.

11. Should the City of Brentwood allow more apartments to be built in either the Commercial or Residential Zoning Districts? NO

12. Have you accepted, or will you accept, any campaign contributions from the Williamson Inc. PAC? YES / NO

a. I have not accepted any contributions or asked for any endorsement from the PAC, but if their beliefs/objectives aligned with mine through a meaningful conversation, I would consider accepting.

13. The property at the northwest corner of Concord Road and Wilson Pike (generally known as the “Donkey Farm”) is currently zoned “Residential” (R2). Are you in favor of, and would you vote for a rezoning of this property to “Commercial” (C1, C2, C3 or C4)? YES/NO

a. Perhaps. It depends on what was being proposed and what impact that would have on the surrounding communities — which I would want to understand further through the analysis that would be completed for what use was being proposed.

14. Are you in favor of, and would you vote for a rezoning of the property referenced in Question 13 to “Service Institution” (SI1) YES / NO

a. The policies put in place by our commission require the commission to consider this, so I would need more information to determine my position.

15. Have you received any assistance or advice concerning your campaign for reelection or election as a Commissioner from the Williamson Inc. PAC or any of their Board Members? YES

a. As a future commissioner, I have made it a top priority to have dialogue with and receive feedback from anyone I can that shows an interest and concern in Brentwood. Williamson County PAC is a registered PAC which proudly displays its members on its website — they are an outstanding group of individuals with great reputations in our community. They disclose every incoming and outgoing dollar and I am happy to get the PAC’s thoughts and concerns on Brentwood.

JOHN BYERS

Brentwood