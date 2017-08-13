LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Embattled coach is knowledgeable, inspiring

To the Editor:

Guy Avery was my coach for the majority of my high school career, especially when I decided to run more seriously. I ran for Brentwood High from 2011-2015, and I started to train with Guy Avery in the winter of 2012.

His knowledge of the sport, structured training, and high recommendations drew me to my decision to train with him. I wanted to get better, and I felt that he offered this opportunity. Not only was he a great coach in high school, but he also continues to help me while I am in college.

He empowers those around him, and has allowed myself, and so many others, to reach our potentials. While I was considering running in college, he would suggest possible schools that would be a good fit for me. Later, he helped me out with the process of talking to coaches, and I would not be at Alabama without him. He truly enjoys coaching and helping his athletes.

His athletes are also a special group of people. Practice is fun, and the kids are genuine.

They have been through so much unnecessary drama this past year, and yet they still show up smiling at practice, ready to work hard. It pains me to see their futures in running potentially ruined.

As Guy helped me to reach collegiate running, these kids could also greatly benefit from him.

Thank you for your time and consideration to get the opinions of those who support Guy Avery.

Brianna Koshy

University of Alabama