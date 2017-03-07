LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our healthcare system is on the edge

To the Editor:

Obamacare continues to be a total disaster for families.

Remember the famous saying, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” With President Trump in office and Republican control of Congress – it’s important that Congress moves to quickly repeal Obamacare.

Our healthcare system is on the edge. Republicans must put forth a solid and complete replacement plan that goes along simultaneously with any repeal. Congress should work on patient-centered reforms that bring power back to the states and allows for a free market system. It’s also important that Congress ensure the repeal of the health insurance tax – which is a tax on healthcare premiums.

The National Federation of Independent Business Research Foundation found the health insurance tax will cost between 152,000 and 286,000 jobs by 2023, with 57 percent of those lost jobs represented in small businesses. A study by Oliver Wyman estimates that the health insurance tax results in an extra cost to small businesses of an average of $280 per employee per year and to individuals who purchase insurance coverage on their own of $220 per year.

Thankfully, there is a bi-partisan bill by Representatives Kristi Noem and Kyrsten Sinema – H.R. 246. I’d like to thank Tennessee Congressmen Black, Blackburn, DesJarlais and Roe for co-sponsoring this legislation and encourage Congress to repeal the health insurance tax immediately along with a total repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

Edd Tate Parker

Retired Business Executive

Franklin 37064