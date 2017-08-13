LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Parent defends integrity of Brentwood coach

To the Editor:

I am a parent of a current student who is involved with the controversy surrounding the Brentwood High School Track and Cross Country programs. Unfortunately, many aspects of the situation have been reported inaccurately and I would like to provide an additional perspective.

The 2016-2017 school year was our family’s first at Brentwood High School. We were also new to the BHS athletic program and had no notion about how things worked. My daughter began training with Coach Guy Avery the summer prior to her freshman year. We sought out Coach Avery due to his reputation in the running community and understood him to be a private coach, not affiliated with the school. At the start of her freshman year, my daughter participated in a timed trial that occurred on the BHS track. She was timed by school officials and based on her time, made the school’s Varsity Team. At no time did we equate the payment made to Mr. Avery for her summer training to her making the Varsity Team. In fact, we were pleasantly surprised she even made the team as a freshman. The reports of Mr. Avery regarding “pay to play” are simply absurd.

As the season progressed, my daughter continued to train independently with Mr. Avery while also training with the school team (a common practice among high school athletes who aspire to run collegiately). It was shocking to learn early in 2017 that during the school day, Mr. Avery’s athletes were pulled away from instructional time and told to make a decision as to whether or not they wanted to run for the school or continue training with their private coach. Further shocking is the emotional tug-of-war that these children have endured as a result of the school system’s inability to reach a reasonable solution that focuses on student success.

In closing, I’d like to speak to Mr. Avery’s character, which has recently been questioned. Mr. Avery is a dedicated coach who empowers his athletes to reach their potential. He has taught my daughter life skills such as independence, proper nutrition, the advantages of adequate rest, discipline, the benefit of healthy choices, and dedication. He is a wonderful influence and we are better for knowing him.

Amy Taylor Conditt

Brentwood, Tennessee