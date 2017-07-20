LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Student pleased with efforts to improve Brentwood High campus

To the Editor:

As a student of Brentwood High School I am very happy that the Williamson County and the City of Brentwood made the decision to fund the improvements to the school.

Brentwood High School has some of the best staff and students in Williamson County. The school is always achieving new academic highs and is one of the best schools in Tennessee and the United States.

However, the school has been overcrowded and deteriorating as it is one of the oldest schools in Williamson County.

With the money it has received the situation at the school will greatly improve as the building will finally be expanded and refurbished.

Alex Stanworth

Brentwood, TN