LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time to revisit how mayor is chosen

To the Editor:

Many have urged that I stay involved and asked how I would like to continue to do so. Here is a thought …

The citizens of every city in Williamson County, except Brentwood, elect their mayor. Does it make sense to you that you have absolutely no voice in selecting your City Mayor?

One of the most-often-asked questions during my campaign was in regards to the role of the mayor — how is the mayor selected, why is our process unique to our neighboring cities, etc. The city of Brentwood charter has what is known as a “weak mayor” system and one of the characteristics is that the seven commissioners pick the mayor between themselves. A weak mayor is “weak” because the selection process has nothing to do with the voter sentiment. History has shown a “rotation” of the mayorship (every two years) and typically give that role to a commissioner who is running for reelection in the next cycle.

That means the mayor will be Ken Travis or Jill Burgin (who have both expressed interest), and Rhea Little, who just received the highest approval rating from our election, has no chance. This is a tradition (not a rule or law) and is potentially used preserve power.

It may be in our best interest to consider a change or at least challenge the old way. If you agree with me, let’s send an email to all seven commissioners and ask them to consider these five principles in their vote at the commission meeting this Monday night:

1) the mayor should be the most-qualified commissioner

2) the mayor should be selected from most-recently-elected pool to best reflect the most-recently-expressed will of the people (the highest vote count)

3) city commissioners should always run for reelection on a level playing field — which is not the case if one enters the next election as the mayor with many privileges not extended to commissioners or challengers

4) whenever possible, the top vote earner in the previous election should receive properly weighted consideration for the position

5) recognize the city and region has changed a lot since our city was chartered and the “weak mayor” job was largely just a ceremonial role.

FACT #1: traffic, transportation, and strategic growth are core issues that our “weak mayor” must address as a voting member of the RTA/MTA which means we should simply not accept the idea we should continue to have a “weak mayor” and we should revisit this fading tradition.

FACT #2: Brentwood’s mayor is a voting member of the Mayors Caucus and represents you regionally.

Small changes in the tradition can give us a stronger mayor and help drive more voter turnout since everyone can consider the value and meaning of their three votes (or four votes in two years). We have four days to make your vote matter and ask this commission to pick a new mayor based, at least in part, on the votes most recently cast — the mayor should not be selected based on internal commissioner politics. It’s time to break with this self-serving tradition — this choice should be heavily weighted by vote of the people.

Elect Rhea Little, mayor.

John Byers

Brentwood