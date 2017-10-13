LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Walk in the Park raises even more for parks

TO THE EDITOR:

On behalf of The Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, I would like to thank the community and sponsors for contributing so much to another successful year for our third annual “A Walk in the Park” event this past Sunday.

Access to Historic Ravenswood. Great food. Miniature train rides. Face painting. Balloon art. Live music. Photo booth. What a great day!

While the final numbers are not in, it appears we should eclipse last year’s donation of almost $12,000 to the City of Brentwood. Funds raised from events like “A Walk in the Park” and private donations have helped Brentwood purchase the remaining acres at Ravenswood Farm and add future amenities at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park, including contributing to the development of a new shelter and ball field as part of the City’s Phase II expansion. The Citizens for Brentwood Green Space has contributed almost $200k prior to this year’s event.

Sponsors are essential to making community events like this a success. In addition to our title sponsor, H. G. Hill Realty Company, we were excited to welcome this year two new Gold Sponsors: Synergy Realty Network and Andrews Transportation Group. Other new sponsors for “A Walk in the Park” this year were CityPark, a Boyle Development, Highwoods Properties, Franklin Synergy Bank and Teresa Sivils of Farmers Insurance. In addition to H. G. Hill Realty Company, returning event sponsors included Nolensville Market Square, Southern Oral & Facial Surgery, Middle Tennessee Ear, Nose & Throat, United Healthcare, Enterprise Holdings and The Mick Foundation.

Media partners were the Brentwood Home Page, Williamson Herald, YOUR Williamson Magazine, WAKM-AM radio and Alphagraphics. The event also featured a number of local promotional sponsors including Fitness Together, Neighborhood Barre Nashville, Newks, Mere Bulles and Amerigo’s restaurants. Treats for a Children’s Treasure Hunt were provided by Puffy Muffin Dessert Bakery and Restaurant. The food and refreshments were provided by Judge Bean’s BBQ, Papa C Pies, Sugar Drop, and Jackalope Beer.

Volunteers are essential to a successful event. We would like to recognize the Ravenwood Interact and Brentwood High School Key Club and the many other groups and individual volunteers that made this happen. AND…A very special thanks to the City of Brentwood and their staff for allowing this event to take place and doing such a good job in helping get the park ready for us!

Again, thank you for your help in making “A Walk in the Park “such as great success!

Sincerely,

Gil Hutchinson

President, Citizens For Brentwood Green Space, Inc.