Three positions open on Brentwood’s Library Board

BY LANDON WOODROOF

The City of Brentwood is currently seeking three volunteers to serve on the city’s Library Board. The board consists of seven Brentwood residents whose job it is to offer “the viewpoint of the community as it affects library policies, programs and procedures.”

The board meets at 8:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the library.

The call for new applicants comes in the wake of a state bill concerning public library boards that was signed into law by Governor Bill Haslam on April 12. A part of that law deals with term limits for library board members. Under the conditions of the new law, library board members in municipal or county libraries are limited to serving two consecutive terms. They are able to serve again on a library board after a three year break.

Two former members moving out of town has caused two of the current vacancies on the board. Another, however, could be affected by that law, which goes into effect July 1.

Library Board member and City Commissioner Betsy Crossley said that the city is presently trying to figure out what the effective date of the law means. Their inquiry is due to one current board member, Laura McClendon, just finishing her second term.

“The question is…does that start July 1 and starting July 1 you can serve two terms, or does it retroactively apply to people who have already served two terms?” she asked.

Some might be surprised to know that the state has such a say in local library boards. Crossley explained that the Brentwood Library Board is actually under the purview of the Secretary of State’s office.

“The members of the Library Board are considered library trustees,” she said. “We actually have courses that we take to qualify as a trustee. Everyone on our board took it and has a certificate.”

Crossley said that the state had decided to delve into the issue of term limits for public library board members due to the actions of some members around the state.

“Evidently there are a few places in the state where there have been folks that are trustees that have refused to spend money on the library or [want to] keep it their way and not let their local libraries flourish,” she said. “It was a frustration to people because they were the only ones who could make the decisions on library policy.”

While Crossley understands why those problems could use some attention, she is disappointed in the state’s decision to approach the issue in a way that affects all of Tennessee. She believes it would be more effective to target the library boards that were being mis-run.

“It was really disheartening to see that sort of a one-size-fits-all approach was being applied by a few members of the legislature,” she said.

Members of the Library Board discuss policy ideas, make suggestions for budget decisions, and help coordinate programming, among other things. Many Library Board members are so committed to their work that they end up attending national library conferences in places like Washington D.C.

The dedication and spirit of cooperation among Library Board members is a big reason that Crossley describes the board as a “well-running clock” that has had “great things happening” at the library in recent years.

Those interested in a position on the board can find information on how to apply here.