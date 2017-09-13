Library board seeks more information before renaming decision is made

By LANDON WOODROOF

Yes, it is a lot of money, but who exactly was John P. Holt?

That was the question raised by several Library Board members at a meeting Wednesday morning. They were discussing a provision of a 30-year-old will that would give the Brentwood Library roughly $4.2 million if the city renames it to honor John P. Holt.

While the City Commission will make the ultimate decision on renaming the library, the Library Board was asked to make a recommendation on accepting the money.

That money comes from the sale of the historic Holtland/Wildwood mansion and the surrounding property in 2016. John P. Holt, his wife, O’Delle, and their nephew had lived in the house and another home on the property for many years. Witherspoon sold the family property— about 264 acres—in 2016 for $10.5 million. The Witherspoon subdivision is currently being built there.

According to O’Delle’s will, half of the proceeds from the sale of the property was to go to Brentwood United Methodist Church and half to library funding, after Charles Witherspoon’s death. Witherspoon died last month.

O’Delle’s will says that the money could either go to fund construction of a new library or to fund an existing library, if that existing library renamed itself after her husband. At the time that O’Delle’s will was drawn up in 1985, the city library was still in a historic house next to Brentwood United Methodist Church.

“What do we know about John P. Holt other than that O’Delle was a schoolteacher?” Library Board member Laura McClendon asked Wednesday morning.

City Attorney Roger Horner had run through a history of the Holt family in Brentwood at the beginning of the meeting—from Revolutionary War veteran Christopher Holt, to builder of Holtland/Wildwood Thomas Holt and on down to Witherspoon—but that history had been short on specific information about John P. Holt.

Horner said he asked Witherspoon’s attorney if he knew whether John P. Holt had a special connection to reading or libraries, but he did not.

“I wish I had more to tell you about who John P. Holt was and why libraries were important to that family,” Horner said.

Library Board member Kathy Dooley-Smith expressed unease about renaming one of the city’s most prominent buildings after Holt while knowing so little about him.

“I certainly do not want us to end up on the national news because we have inadvertently named our library after someone who was not a good human being,” Dooley-Smith said. “That’s the last thing the city would want. That’s the last thing we would want as a Library Board.”

Consequently, Dooley-Smith was not comfortable making a recommendation on renaming the library at the meeting.

“I don’t know how I can in good conscience make a recommendation one way or another until we can have some kind of independent investigation of who he is,” she said.

Library Board member Sarah Johnston agreed.

Dooley-Smith later recommended a motion to “recommend to the City Commissioners to further investigate John P. Holt and his life before we can make a decision.”

That motion passed unanimously.

Other discussion at the meeting revolved around certain requirements related to the renaming. Could the library be renamed something like The Brentwood John P. Holt Library?

Horner said he thought that was reasonable. If the city chooses not to accept the Holt money, it would go to Brentwood United Methodist Church. He said he thought only the church would have standing to challenge a name that still incorporated Brentwood in it, and he thought that was unlikely to happen.

Members also asked about any flexibility in the will’s requirements. Members asked, for instance, if the money could be used if the Brentwood Library simply renamed its children’s section after Holt or even if the city could create a mobile library and name it after Holt.

Horner said he thought that would be unacceptable.

“I don’t think it would be within the spirit of her will to name something other than a building after Mr. Holt,” he said.

Assistant City Manager Jay Evans supported the board members’ efforts to learn more before making a decision on whether or not to recommend acceptance of the money.

“It’s probably something we don’t want to rush,” he said.

Library Board member and City Commissioner Betsy Crossley agreed.

“Due diligence is always a wise decision,” she said.