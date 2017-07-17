Brentwood Library summer book sale begins Friday

If your bookshelves are looking a little bit bare or you just want one more to add to the stack, you might want to consider heading to the Brentwood Library this Friday.

That is the day that the Friends of the Brentwood Library’s quarterly book sale begins. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and then from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Items are half off on Sunday.

A news release from the Friends of the Brentwood Library stated that the library’s summer sale is usually the biggest of the year.

This particular sale will feature a larger-than usual number of audio and audiovisual items for sale, according to the news release. That means more music and audiobook CDs, more DVDs and a number of the Teaching Company’s Great Courses will be available.

Typically, most items at the library sales are $3 and under. However, there is usually a section of collectible books with higher prices.

All proceeds from the library sale will go to help fund library activities like the summer reading program. Past sales have been quite lucrative for the library. Last year, for instance, the Friends of the Brentwood Library raised $85,570, according to the Brentwood Library’s latest annual report.

The library accepts media donations year round. Books, movies, music and even puzzles can be dropped off at the front counter at the library. If you have a lot of items you want to donate at once, you can call and arrange for a library worker to meet you at the back of the building to help collect your donation.

There is always a long line at the beginning of the first day of the library sale. So, if you want first dibs on items you might want to get there early.