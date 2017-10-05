Brentwood Library closing Monday for inventory day

By LANDON WOODROOF

If you were planning on visiting the Brentwood Library on Monday, you might want to come up with alternate plans.

The library will be closed for an inventory day on Monday, Oct. 9. The library does inventory once a year on Columbus Day.

“We all team up and spread out and check each item in a collection off from a master list,” Adult Program Coordinator, Brigid Day said. “We look for items that may have been mis-shelved and might be missing.”

This year’s inventory will focus on the Adult Nonfiction, Children’s Biography and Children’s non-fiction sections, Assistant Technical Services Supervisor Robin Walden said. In all, 25 staff members will inventory around 35,000 items on Monday.

The inventory process has gotten easier recently thanks to some changes in technology.

Whereas staffers used to print out hundreds of sheets of paper filled with book titles and go out and check them against what was on the shelves, they now use a scanner that will automatically inventory items in the system.

“I can’t begin to tell you how much time this new way saves us,” Walden said.

After they scan books in the system, workers can run a report that will tell them which books are marked as being checked in but are not on the shelves. Staff members will attempt to locate those books in the weeks following the inventory.

At the time of the Brentwood Library’s latest Annual Report, the library had 198,715 items in its collection.

The library will re-open on Tuesday morning, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.